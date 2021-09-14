Real Betis earn first win with wonder goal ahead of Celtic clash but suffer injury blow

Real Betis earned their first win of the season ahead of the Europa League clash with Celtic.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:05 am
Real Betis earned a late win over Granada. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
The Seville side left it late to grab all three points at Granada on Monday night.

Rodri Sanchez gave Manuel Pellegrini’s side a first-half lead in stoppage time, cutting on off the right, but Luis Suarez equalised in the 66th minute.

The former Manchester City manager made use of having five substitutes, bringing on Sergio Canales.

He would go on to score an 89th minute wonder goal, picking up the ball on the half-way line, turning an opponent before driving at the Granada defence before zipping a shot into the bottom corner.

The win wasn’t all positive with Betis defender Marc Bartra going off injured after just 14 minutes.

The centre-back is most certainly out of the Celtic game with Pelligrini suggesting he could be out “a few weeks".

Betis have started the league season with one win, two draws and a defeat.

