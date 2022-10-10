RB Leipzig get big fitness boost ahead of facing Celtic - but they still expect a 'wild' night

Timo Werner trains ahead of RB Leipzig's match against Celtic.

Leipzig are looking to follow up their action-packed 3-1 Champions League win over the Hoops last week when they take to the field at Celtic Park on Tuesday but the recently-appointed manager and his players have both had difficult experiences in Glasgow this year.

Rose’s Borussia Dortmund side and Leipzig were both knocked out of the Europa League by Rangers last season and the manager expects a similar atmosphere in the other side of the city.

Rose, who revealed Werner was fit to play following illness, said: “I’m well prepared for the fact it’s going to be a wild game from the outset. We know what we have to do but we are looking for key moments to take control of the game.

“We have to make sure that we look for chances and also to enjoy the game and make the most of this game in this excellent atmosphere.

“We have a wonderful stadium here and fantastic fans and amazing atmosphere but we also have the impression that the fans are knowledgeable and know when they have a powerful opponent and when to push their team on.

“I have played against Rangers when I was at Dortmund and won against Celtic with Salzburg. That was against Brendan Rodgers so you can’t really take anything away from that. It’s a new game, a new strategy and new players.

“But we have to realise it’s an excellent stadium with amazing fans and a great atmosphere.”

Rose is looking to improve on small details following last week’s game and feels they have learned from Celtic’s strong spell in the first half.

