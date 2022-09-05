Rating the transfer business of the 12 Scottish Premiership sides out of 10

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No team added more players than Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ratings scale - 10: One of the best transfer windows. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst windows.

Aberdeen – 8

Jim Goodwin has overhauled the squad adding key figures in key areas, while bringing in significant fees for Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson. The team have more pace, power and physicality and they have more balance. The signing of Liam Scales didn't sit well with some fans due to the loan agreement with Celtic, but he has impressed. The majority of the 11 arrivals have settled and adapted well, making a positive impact already.

The Aberdeen squad has been overhauled. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic – 9

Celtic didn’t have to do too much but what they did have to do, they did. They brought in depth at left-back, moved on the vast majority of what was a bulky fringe element of the squad, replaced the likes of Tom Rogic, Christopher Jullien and Nir Bitton. But the most important aspects were holding onto key players, while securing Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, totalling more than £12million which will likely prove to be very shrewd business.

Dundee United – 4

Every time United made a signing it was met with an approving nod. Two Australian internationals, a focal point forward, more wide attacking depth, the return of a popular playmaker and bringing an impressive midfielder back to the league. Yet, some of those additions currently look miles of what is required for a club of United’s stature and ambition, while there is a lack of balance in midfield and across the pitch which has been witnessed in their start to the season.

Celtic spent wisely on Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hearts – 7

It has perhaps gone under the radar but last season's third-place finishers have invested in terms of transfer fees, likely upwards of £2million. Of the nine recruits, six have had a positive impact and notably improved the squad. Kye Rowles, for one, has been tremendous, while the other three were added late. Zander Clark, for one, is an excellent pick-up to act as Craig Gordon’s deputy. Injuries late in the window have put a black mark against the business with the feeling the team are still missing a key piece in the final third.

Hibs – 6

Like Jim Goodwin, Lee Johnson has had to overhaul his squad at Easter Road. He has done it to the tune of 16 players. Martin Boyle, as expected, was a significant addition and has already contributed. There has been an upgrade between the sticks with David Marshall and Marijan Cabraja looks a fine defender but at this point in time the jury is still out on many as the squad continues to blend and settle, with many young and new to the league.

Kilmarnock – 5

Derek McInnes has spoken of the difficulty of recruitment this summer with the club advertising for a head of recruitment. Additions have been with the short-term in mind with only three players under contract for next season. Killie have brought in two dynamic full-backs and the totemic Alan Power. The concern is in the final third, there is not a lot of pace or much in the way of verve and creativity.

Livingston – 6

Nine of the 11 players which started the recent win over Hearts were at the club last season. David Martindale has held onto the bulk of his squad, meaning there were just tweaks required in the window. Dylan Bahamboula looks an exciting attacker, Esmael Goncalves is still getting up to speed but has scored in the league before and Stephen Kelly could prove to be a shrewd pick-up.

Motherwell – 6

When the Steelmen lost to Sligo Rovers it was clear the team were still very short in terms of attacking depth and quality. Stevie Hammell has been able to add bodies and there is a lot of intrigue with those he has brought in. A trio of former Well players have returned in Stuart McKinstry, Rolando Aarons and Lewis Moult. The squad looks to have improved on paper but the change in manager could be the key change.

Rangers – 5

After the window shut, Rangers have more depth but it is hard to argue that the squad is that much better. The club did fantastically well to get a huge fee for Calvin Bassey and a more moderate fee for Joe Aribo. Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman have all contributed. The team are currently short at centre-back due to injuries and they perhaps could have done with better quality in the final third.

Ross County – 6

Malky Mackay got business done early in the window, making use of the Canadian and English markets. Having lost Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo, County managed to recruit plenty of pace in the final third, while adding creativity in Yan Dhanda to replace Blair Spittal. Full-back was another position which needed strengthening and appears to have been done, especially left-back with Ben Purrington.

St Johnstone – 7

Going into the final week of the window, Saints looked in trouble. They had little in the way of a cohesive attack and Callum Davidson had sought experience over youth in the window. But despite all the reservations, Ryan McGowan and Graham Carey have been excellent, while late additions Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark provided the team with attributes they didn’t possess. Then there is Alex Mitchell. The Millwall loanee has been a rock at the centre of defence.

St Mirren – 8