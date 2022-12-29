Rangers v Celtic: Title race over with win as Neil Lennon makes Josip Juranovic transfer prediction

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon reckons the Premiership title race will be all but over if his former club beat rivals Rangers in the derby on January 2.

The Scottish champions go into the match with a nine-point lead and a significantly better goal difference having won 18 of their 19 league fixtures. They walloped Hibs 4-0 on Wednesday night, taking it to four wins from four since returning to competitive action after the World Cup break. Rangers have also won all four games but have yet to truly be convincing under new manager Michael Beale who replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the break.

Lennon, who was most recently in charge at Cypriot giants Omonia won five league titles across two spells as Celtic manager, outlined the midfield battle as where the game will be won and lost and where Celtic have got the better of their rivals since Ange Postecoglou became boss.

“You have to say the title race is over if Celtic win the game,” he told Boyle Sports. 12 points is a lot, and if Celtic win the momentum will all be with them. Celtic have not been great in terms of the games earlier on, however when building up to these games, the Old Firm will always be at the back of everybody’s mind. They’ll go into the game with confidence and if they win, there’s not stopping them. If Rangers win though, the gap will only be six points and they will believe that the title race is still on.

"The midfield battle will always be vital in a derby of that nature.Celtic have had the better of it since Ange has come in, and I think it is because they’ve looked better in midfield during the majority of the games. The battle between McGregor and Lundstram will be pivotal for both teams. Rangers will have to find a way to stop Celtic’s flow and fluidity. They will have to try and break up Celtic’s rhythm.”

Juranovic’s departure won’t ‘threaten’ title hopes

Meanwhile, Lennon believes Josip Juranovic is “good enough” for the Premier League but believes Celtic are well stocked and well prepared to deal with his possible departure with reports he could exit in the January transfer window.

“Juranovic was outstanding in the World Cup,” he said. “Against Brazil he was one of Croatia’s best players and that is the highest level you can play at. He is someone that is sought after and with Celtic bringing in the Canadian right-back, it is a sign that Juranovic will leave the club. He’s good enough for the Premier League and any of the top clubs in Europe, but it is difficult to put a price tag on him as it is all down to what the buying club wants to pay. Celtic will try to get a large sum for him, but it looks like it is all set up for him to leave during this window.

Celtic go into the Rangers clash on January 2 with a commanding lead in the league. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)