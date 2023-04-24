Rangers v Celtic team news: 5 Old Firm stars doubts for Scottish Cup semi, one Ibrox ace out, Postecoglou hint

Celtic and Rangers face an injury sweat in the coming week over key players ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final meeting on Sunday at Hampden Park.

The rivals will face each other for the fifth time this season and there is plenty riding on this encounter, more than just a place in the final at stake. Celtic will be looking to complete a treble, while Rangers will end the season trophy-less with defeat this weekend.

Both failed to win at the weekend and were without a number of stars due to injury. Michael Beale was unable to call on Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright and Antonio Colak. He did reveal that Nico Raskin “passed a fitness test on his ankle to play”. The Englishman will not be able to call on the services of Jack, as well as long-term absentees Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe. However, there are still doubts over Colak, Goldson and Kent but Wright will return.

“Scott Wright trained [Saturday],” Beale said. “You’re hoping one or two will be back. I will know more by later in the week.”

Across the city, Postecoglou has been without Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada in recent weeks, as well as James Forrest who is unavailable longer term. He was able to welcome back Cameron Carter-Vickers for the draw with Motherwell. The Australian delivered a ‘wait and see’ message but hinted at a possible return.

“They are all pretty close but they need to train all week to be involved,” he said. “We'll see how they all are. "