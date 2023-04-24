Rangers v Celtic referee and VAR confirmed as SFA reveal Scottish Cup semi-finals officials, Old Firm record

The official will be supported by assistants Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter with Don Robertson as fourth official. Steven MacLean will operate VAR and Frank Connor will support him in that role as AVAR. For Collum it will be the tenth time he has overseen an Old Firm encounter, dating back to a 3-1 win for Rangers at Celtic Park in October 2010. However, in the eight matches since Rangers have failed to win. The last time he was the man in the middle for the fixture was the 2021/22 season when Celtic won 2-1 at Ibrox in April.