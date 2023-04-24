All Sections
Rangers v Celtic referee and VAR confirmed as SFA reveal Scottish Cup semi-finals officials, Old Firm record

Willie Collum will referee Rangers v Celtic on Sunday as the Scottish FA confirmed the officials for the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST
 Comment

The official will be supported by assistants Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter with Don Robertson as fourth official. Steven MacLean will operate VAR and Frank Connor will support him in that role as AVAR. For Collum it will be the tenth time he has overseen an Old Firm encounter, dating back to a 3-1 win for Rangers at Celtic Park in October 2010. However, in the eight matches since Rangers have failed to win. The last time he was the man in the middle for the fixture was the 2021/22 season when Celtic won 2-1 at Ibrox in April.

The 44-year-old refereed the Scottish Cup final last year when Rangers won 2-0 after extra-time against Hearts.

Nick Walsh will oversee Saturday's meeting between League One Falkirk and Championship side Inverness CT with Alan Muir on VAR.

Willie Collum is the man in the middle for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Willie Collum is the man in the middle for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
