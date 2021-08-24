Rangers v Celtic: Glasgow City Council confirm Ibrox will be at capacity for first Old Firm clash

Rangers and Celtic will meet at Ibrox this Sunday. Picture: SNS

There were fears the match could be limited to 23,000 spectators with cases of Covid-19 having doubled in Scotland over the last week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier on Tuesday that restrictions would not be altered, but stressed that every application for crowds above 5,000 must be treated “very carefully” by local authorities.

However, the council insist they’re content to have over 50,000 fans in attendance for the first meeting between Steven Gerrard’s champions and Ange Postecoglou’s revolutionised Celtic team.

A council spokesperson told the Scottish Sun: "Full capacity is available – 50,817 spectators – and that’s the case from now on, unless Covid-related restrictions change.

"Ticketing arrangements might make a difference to the actual number of spectators, but that’s for the club to discuss."

