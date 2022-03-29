Rangers v Celtic: Fresh injury concern for visitors as Reo Hatate has Japan milestone

The centre-half limped off after just 49 minutes in Scotland Under-21s’ 2-2 draw away at Kazakhstan in Almaty and is now considered doubtful for the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox.
Manager Ange Postecoglou had been hoping that all of his players would return to training unscathed, but Welsh’s injury could mean that his only two fit recognised senior centre-halves are Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Hatate played the first half as the Japanese, who have already qualified for the World Cup, fielded a much-changed team for the match in Saitama.
His fellow Japanese Celtic team-mates Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi did not travel to Asia due to fitness concerns and selection decisions by manager Hajime Moriyasu.