Rangers v Celtic: Fresh injury concern for visitors as Reo Hatate has Japan milestone

The centre-half limped off after just 49 minutes in Scotland Under-21s’ 2-2 draw away at Kazakhstan in Almaty and is now considered doubtful for the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox.

Manager Ange Postecoglou had been hoping that all of his players would return to training unscathed, but Welsh’s injury could mean that his only two fit recognised senior centre-halves are Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Meanwhile, Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate made his full Japan debut in a 1-1 draw with Vietnam.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate fights for possession on his Japan debut against Vietnam.

Hatate played the first half as the Japanese, who have already qualified for the World Cup, fielded a much-changed team for the match in Saitama.