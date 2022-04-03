Rangers v Celtic: Broken glass delays Old Firm second half

The Celtic goalkeeper approached Willie Collum moments before the second half started and ushered the match official to the Copland Road end of the pitch.

Pictures on Sky Sports showed a shard of brown glass and the base of a glass bottle implanted in the turf.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That is absolutely outrageous,” said Andy Walker. “To see broken bottles on a field of play that can affect the referee, the players or anyone it’s aimed at is absolutely outrageous.”

The start of the second half is delayed as broken glass is removed from Joe Hart's goal during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Both teams had played out an engrossing first half which ended 2-1 in the visitors' favour.

Aaron Ramsey gave Rangers the lead in the third minute but Tom Rogic quickly equalised for Celtic.

A goal from defender Cameron Carter-Vickers two minutes before the interval gave the visitors the lead at the break.