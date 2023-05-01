All Sections
Rangers star's tackle 'might have been red' v Celtic as ex-ref makes 'another referee' claim, Robertson praise

Don Robertson earned praise from two former referees for how he handled the Rangers v Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final and why he was correct not to show John Lundstram a red card.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 1st May 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:45 BST
 Comment

The official stepped into the man in the middle role after Willie Collum picked up an injury in the build-up to the Old Firm clash at Hampden Park. Robertson was asked to make a big decision after barely 90 seconds on as the smoke cleared off the pitch after Rangers midfielder Lundstram put in a hefty challenge on Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi. A free-kick was awarded but no further action was taken in a game which finished 1-0 to Celtic.

It was a tackle which took on more scrutiny following recent red cards shown to Aberdeen and Hibs midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Jimmy Jeggo respectively, the latter being overturned while the Dons star had an extra game added to his suspension following an appeal. Former officials Steve Conroy and Des Roache believe Robertson was correct with his decision.

“The only challenge of substance was the John Lundstram one,” Conroy told NewSlotsKosh. “I think it merited a yellow so it was a high-risk strategy by Don but it worked for him and I suspect if it had been another referee in his place it might have been a red.”

Roache added: “I think Don got it right and he managed the game thereafter. The players knew what the level was from that moment but some other refs might have shown a red.”

John Lundstram put in a hefty challenge on Kyogo Furuhashi early on in the Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)John Lundstram put in a hefty challenge on Kyogo Furuhashi early on in the Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
