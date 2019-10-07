Jermain Defoe displayed a selfless gesture on Sunday after his hat-trick against Hamilton as he picked out a young Rangers fan and gave her the match ball and his home strip following the 5-0 win. (Daily Record)

Rangers star's 'brilliant' gesture, Celtic ace bins Twitter after abuse, Parkhead star blasts referees, Gascoigne tells fans 'no surrender', club kitman faces SFA charge - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Greenock Morton.

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers are better equipped to maintain a title bid this season after they leapfrogged Celtic at the top of the Premiership table. (The Scotsman)

Ryan Christie has binned his Twitter account after receiving abuse from his own supporters following the red card during Celtic's 2-0 loss to Livingston. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Brown has called for more consistency among officials after insisting that referee Willie Collum should have also shown a red card to Livingston's Keaghan Jacobs after sending off Ryan Christie earlier in the match. (Daily Record)

