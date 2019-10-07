Rangers star's 'brilliant' gesture, Celtic ace bins Twitter after abuse, Parkhead star blasts referees, Gascoigne tells fans 'no surrender', club kitman faces SFA charge - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Monday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Greenock Morton. n other Buy a Photo 2. Rangers 'better equiped' Steven Gerrard believes Rangers are better equipped to maintain a title bid this season after they leapfrogged Celtic at the top of the Premiership table. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Christie dumps Twitter Ryan Christie has binned his Twitter account after receiving abuse from his own supporters following the red card during Celtic's 2-0 loss to Livingston. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Brown questions ref Scott Brown has called for more consistency among officials after insisting that referee Willie Collum should have also shown a red card to Livingston's Keaghan Jacobs after sending off Ryan Christie earlier in the match. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3