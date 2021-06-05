Rangers scout £3m-rated midfielder, trio of German clubs eye Celtic favourite, ex-Hearts striker offered chance to stay in Premiership - Scottish Football Transfer Round-up

Mohamed Elyounoussi has impressed on loan at Celtic in each of the past two seasons. Picture: SNS

Rangers eye Dutch youth international

Rangers have sent scouts to watch Dutch under-21 international Abdou Harroui, according to freelance journalist Pete O’Rourke. The Ibrox side are said to be considering a move for the Sparta Rotterdam midfielder, who is said to be valued at £3 million.

Bid made for Celtic, Rangers target

Celtic and Rangers could be set to lose out on target Joseph Okumu after French side Lorient tabled a bid for the centre-back. An offer of €2.5 million was made to Swedish side Elfsborg for the 24-year-old. (L’Équipe)

German clubs chase Elyounoussi

Celtic’s hopes of bringing Mohammed Elyounoussi back to Glasgow for a third spell could be in jeopardy after it emerged three clubs in Germany are eyeing the Southampton attacker. Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin are all said to be keeping tabs on the Norwegian international. (4-4-2.com)

Hamill in at Stranraer

Former Hearts midfielder Jamie Hamill has been appointed as the new manager of Stranraer. The 34-year-old will be assisted by former Hibs striker Daryl Duffy. (Evening News)

Motherwell want Lafferty

Motherwell are looking to convince Kyle Lafferty to remain in the Scottish Premiership after the former Rangers and Hearts striker rejected the chance to remain at Kilmarnock after the Rugby Park side’s relegation from the top flight. (Scottish Sun)

Burke still unsure on Kilmarnock future

Chris Burke says he’s still considering his options as he decides whether to commit his future to Kilmarnock for another year. (BBC)

