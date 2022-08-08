Rangers pace, Jota class, Aberdeen star, Hibs-Hearts, huge win for St Johnstone - watch Premiership review

There were four games on Saturday with two more on Sunday and both Celtic and Rangers found it difficult in stages as they overcame Ross County and Kilmarnock effectively.

For Celtic, Jota was the star man, laying on three goals in the 3-1 win in Dingwall, while Alfredo Morelos was welcomed back with open arms at Ibrox as his side won 2-0 but there are areas that require improvement in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The biggest three points came at Fir Park as St Johnstone got their first win of the season, Stevie May netting late on to secure a massive win for under-fire Callum Davidson. On the flip side, it demonstrated the shortcomings with Motherwell. A new permanent boss set to be appointed this week.

At Pittodrie there was a big win and performance from Aberdeen with new striker Bojan Miovski getting off the mark in the league with a double. Luis Lopes also netted his first, coming off the bench to do so. But the most impressive performance may have been recent signing Leighton Clarkson who scored with a fierce long-range strike.

On Sunday, Joel Nouble gave Dundee United a host of problems as Livi won at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game as Jack Ross’ men struggled to create chances following their excellent European success against AZ Alkmaar.

There was no shortage of drama in Edinburgh as Hibs and Hearts drew 1-1 at Easter Road, Martin Boyle scoring a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Specialist football writer Joel Sked discusses the weekend action.