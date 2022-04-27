Rangers overlooked as Celtic, Hearts and Ross County earn PFA Player of the Year nominations

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Celtic pair Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic are also in the running for the prize, as voted for by their fellow professionals.

No players from defending champions Rangers have been nominated.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles-Cook, who struggled in his first season at County after joining from Gillingham in 2020, has been the key man for the Staggies this term, helping them defy expectations to make it into the top six of the cinch Premiership. The 25-year-old from Grenada has chipped in with 13 goals.

Midfielders McGregor and Rogic have been crucial to Celtic going unbeaten in the league since September and pulling six points clear at the top of the table.

Scotland goalkeeper Gordon has been in sensational form throughout the campaign as Hearts have motored clear of their rivals in third place.

The four nominees for PFA Scotland's Premiership Young Player of the Year award are Liel Abada (Celtic), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Josh Doig (Hibernian) and Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen).

For the first time in the history of the PFA Scotland, the Women's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards will be crowned at Sunday's gala dinner in Glasgow.

Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County is among four nominees for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The four players in the running for player of the year are Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Priscila Chinchilla (Glasgow City), Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (Celtic) and Charlie Wellings (Celtic).