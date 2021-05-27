Rangers look to sign £15m-rated international striker, big-name Celtic target becomes free agent, asking price set for Parkhead target - Scottish Premiership Transfer Round-up

Rangers are said to be interested in Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie. Picture: SNS

Rangers want McBurnie

Rangers are looking to sign Oliver McBurnie in a deal worth around £15 million. The Scotland striker made a £20 million move from Swansea City to Sheffield United two seasons ago but has struggled for goals at Bramall Lane. If the transfer takes place he would become the Ibrox side’s most expensive ever player. (Daily Mail)

Captain believes Rangers could sign midfielder

Heerenveen captain Henk Veerman believes team-mate Joey Veerman could be signing for Rangers this summer. He name-checked the Ibrox side in a number of clubs linked with the skilful midfielder. (Daily Record)

Brady leaves Burnley

Celtic-linked Robbie Brady will leave Burnley when his contract expires at the end of next month. Brady is reported to be interesting Celtic, with Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace also said to be keen on the Republic of Ireland midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Fee set for Celtic target

Celtic have been warned St Johnstone will demand a record-breaking transfer fee to let Ali McCann depart Callum Davidson's cup double winners. The Hoops have been keeping tabs on the Northern Ireland midfield ace for months and could make their move once a new manager is finally installed at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell win race to Shields

Motherwell have made their first signing of the summer transfer window with the addition of Queen of the South striker Connor Shields. The 23-year-old was in excellent form for the Doonhamers in the Championship last term. (Various)

Thistle join fight for Robinson

Partick Thistle have joined the battle to land Livingston attacker Scott Robinson. It emerged yesterday that Raith Rovers are looking to recruit the soon-to-be free agent, who hasn’t played in two months following a falling out with Lions management. Now it seems John McGlynn’s men will face competition from the newly promoted Maryhill Jags. (Daily Record)

Gomis signs for Clyde

Former Hearts and Dundee United midfielder Morgaro Gomis has signed with League One Clyde on a one-year deal. (Various)

Clubs eye MacDonald

Newly-relegated duo Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies are interested in signing Raith Rovers left-back Kieran MacDonald. (Daily Record)

