Rangers legend compares Celtic ace with Erling Haaland - but skirts Alfredo Morelos question

The Japanese forward leads the Scottish Premiership goal-scoring charts with 23 goals and has netted 29 in all competitions. Five of those have arrived against Rangers. McCoist, speaking on The Overlap ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final between the Glasgow rivals, analysed the way in which he plays.

“Celtic have somebody right now who is on fire,” he said. “The wee fella’s on fire. He plays on the shoulder, he’s only interested in finishing. He’s the same as Haaland in the respect that he doesn’t really want to get involved in the game. Completely different player, I get that, but they’ll get involved, they’ll link up a little bit but he just wants to position himself for a finish, because that’s his strength and he’s very, very good at it. So Rangers’ two centre-backs are key. [Connor] Goldson has to play, that’s massive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCoist was quizzed by former Celtic star Chris Sutton on who he would prefer to have leading the line of his team, Kyogo or Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

He said. “Right now? Kyogo’s the one on form but it’s an impossible question to answer because Kyogo does not play for Rangers. He’s very good, he’s very good, he really is. He’s the best finisher at this moment in time in the country. I’m paying him all sorts of compliments here. He’s the best finisher at this moment in time in the country.”

Sutton noted McCoist couldn't give a definitive answer. The Ibrox legend said: “Of course I can’t say it!”

Viaplay is launching a special limited time offer for Scottish football fans with an annual subscription for just £59 – less than £5 a month – to enjoy a thrilling year of sport including the climax of the Scottish Cup, the Viaplay Cup and Scotland’s crucial UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers. Visit www.viaplay.com for details.