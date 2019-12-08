Rangers’ James Tavernier tips Alfredo Morelos to bounce back

James Tavernier believes Rangers’ next trophy win after such a long interlude has only been delayed following yesterday’s Betfred Cup final defeat by ten-man Celtic.

The Rangers skipper, pictured, was at the centre of one of the afternoon’s many dramatic moments. He is normally his side’s penalty taker. However, after missing three times from the spot this season, most recently against Motherwell, he handed the ball to striker Alfredo Morelos when Rangers were awarded a penalty after 63 minutes.

Already trailing after Christopher Jullien’s goal just three minutes earlier, in an incident which saw Jeremie Frimpong sent off, it was a chance for Rangers to issue a quick response having been the dominant team up to that moment.

But Morelos saw his effort saved by man of the match Fraser Forster. “He was the designated penalty taker,” explained Tavernier. “I had great belief in him and he has been terrific all season. He is a great character and I know he will bounce back.”

Tavernier stressed the entire team will recover. He pointed out they have another hugely significant game on Thursday when Young Boys of Berne visit Ibrox. Rangers can secure qualification to the knock-out phase of the Europa League with a draw.

“You saw the character out there,” he said. “Not one person hid. This was a game we had to stand up like men and I believe our squad did that.

“I have great belief we will bounce back. We have another ‘cup final’ on Thursday and I believe in them, we will come out firing for that game. It is obviously hurtful but we are all mentally strong. Our time will come.

“I am really proud of the boys, man for man,” he added. “I thought we were terrific from minute one. When the whistle went you could see our intent, aggression and our intensity. They only had one shot on target – the goal.”

Tavernier rued the failure of the officials to spot that three Celtic players, including scorer Jullien, were offside when Ryan Christie took the free-kick that led to the winner.

“I have just seen the replay of it and three of them are blatantly offside,” he said. “For that to be missed, it really hurts.”