Rangers hold talks with out-of-contract EPL ace, Celtic target prepares to make Parkhead move, £12m offer incoming for Celtic star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

John Lundstram being closed down by Scotland captain Andy Robertson in a match between Sheffield United and Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Norwich City set to bid £12m for Ajer

Norwich City are set to make Celtic an offer of £12 million to sign Kristoffer Ajer this summer. The Norwegian international has made it known he wishes to move on from Parkhead this summer with the Scottish Premiership side expected to cash-in on a player entering the final 12 months of his deal. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic to make Hickey bid

Former Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey could return to Scotland after just one season in Serie A with Celtic reportedly ready to table a £3.5m bid for the young defender. (The Scotsman)

Celtic target preparing for switch

Highly-rated teenager Mario Vuskovic is preparing for a switch to Celtic according to reports in his homeland after being left out of Hadjuk Split's friendly against NK Odranci. The Croatian youth international is said to be rated around £5 million. (Daily Record)

Rangers in talks with out-of-contract midfielder

Rangers have opened talks with John Lundstram after re-igniting their interest in the midfielder following his exit from Sheffield United. The 27-year-old played 68 times in the English Premier League for the Blades over the previous two seasons. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard challenges youngsters

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has challenged his academy players to seize their chance this month to follow the example of Nathan Patterson and graduate to his first team squad. Several of the Ibrox club’s youth prospects have joined Gerrard’s senior professionals for pre-season training and some could feature in the Scottish champions’ opening friendly match against Partick Thistle at Firhill on Monday night. (The Scotsman)

Katic raring for next season

Niko Katic insists he is desperate to get back on the field for Rangers after missing last season’s title triumph through injury. The Croatian defender’s knee injury in pre-season training forced him out of action for a year and he is eager to make up for lost time and be ready to return when called. (The Scotsman)

Hearts set to appoint new captain

Hearts management and players will hold talks before finalising the appointment of a new club captain to succeed Steven Naismith. The new skipper will be supported by a small “leadership group” of experienced senior players in the dressing room. (Evening News)

McGowan on the move

Former Hearts and Dundee United midfielder Ryan McGowan is on the move again after leaving Sydney FC in Australia for an unnamed ‘overseas club’. (Evening News)

Interest in St Mirren pair

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon is on the radar of Barnsley with the Yorkshire club set to make a six-figure move for the young midfielder, while team-mate Lee Erwin is attracting interest newly-promoted Turkish side Altay SK. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs arrange closed-door friendlies

Hibs are set to be re-united with former Easter Road winger Michael O’Neill this week. The Stoke City manager will provide opposition for one of two closed-door bounce games for Jack Ross’ squad on their pre-season training camp in England which started yesterday. The Potters will line up in Friday’s match to round off a week of training which will also include another closed doors friendly with Accrington Stanley. (Evening News)

