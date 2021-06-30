Rangers forward signs new deal, new clubs join race for Hibs star, Celtic boss eyes reunion signing

Rumour Mill

There could be some high-profile exits from both Celtic and Rangers as well as some intriguing incomings, while there is sustained interest in some of Hibs’ key players.

Hearts meanwhile are preparing for their return to the Premiership with a string of impressive friendly results.

Here are the latest transfer links, gossip, and rumours…

McPake extends Gers stay

Rangers winger Josh McPake has signed a new two-year deal at Ibrox, and is expected to head out on loan to Morecambe for the 2021/22 campaign. (Independent)

Postecoglou wants Mooy reunion

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on a reunion with Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy. The former Brighton man is currently in China with Shanghai Port but is understood to be open to a move away. (GiveMeSport)

No McCarthy deal

However, the heightened interest in Mooy looks to have taken priority over a deal for Irish midfielder James McCarthy. (GiveMeSport)

Seagulls and Saints join Doig race

Brighton and Southampton have both joined the race for Hibs’ left-back Josh Doig according to reports. The 19-year-old has been linked with a string of clubs following an outstanding breakout season, with the Easter Road side already rejecting a bid from Watford. (Various)

Neilson happy with friendly results

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson explained that his team are starting to play the way he wants after three convincing pre-season victories over East of Scotland side Linlithgow Rose, and Lowland League pair Civil Service Strollers and Spartans. He said: “I’m pleased with it so far. Just now it's about getting the boys fit and getting them playing how we want them to play. They are playing really good attacking football and scoring plenty goals, which is great.” (Evening News)

Stubbs backs Gray to be coaching hit at Hibs

Former Hibs head coach Alan Stubbs believes David Gray’s 100 per cent approach to all aspects of football may have shortened his career, but the cup-winning boss backed the 33-year-old to be a useful link between the team and management following his addition to the coaching staff at Easter Road. (Evening News)

English clubs ponder Kamara move

Everton and West Ham have both been credited with an interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The Finland internationalist has also been linked with Arsenal, Brentford, and Watford. (GiveMeSport)

Rangers eyeing £2.6m move for striker

Rangers face competition from Norwich and MLS clubs for Colombian forward Santiago Moreno, according to reports. (WinSports)

Marciano set for Feyenoord switch

Ofir Marciano could be on his way to the Netherlands, with Feyenoord reportedly interested in making the former Hibs goalkeeper their new No.1. (Voetbal International)

Rotherham ‘confident' of Rooney capture

Rotherham are said to be confident of signing Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone, with the Millers preparing a second, improved bid for the cup hero. (Courier)

MK Dons want McCart