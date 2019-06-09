Rangers eye Manchester United kid | Celtic in for Arsenal defender | EPL side track Celtic target - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Celtic fans top a list for the most amount of pyrotechnic devices in 2018/19 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Transfer news involving Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's Rumour Mill Rangers have been linked with soon-to-be-released Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock. The 22-year-old has had loan spells with St Johnstone and St Mirren in Scotland. (Football Insider) Sweden international Mikael Lustig will make a decision next week over his Celtic future. The right-back has been offered a new deal at Parkhead but also has offers in his homeland Celtic should try and sign Stephen O'Donnell from Kilmarnock, according to ex-Bhoy Mark Wilson. The Hoops are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and Wilson reckons O'Donnell is a good fit. Bournemouth have entered the race for Motherwell's David Turnbull. Barnsley had a 2m offer rejected while numerous other clubs, including Celtic, remain keen on the 3m-rated midfielder Celtic could be beaten to Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu. The 20-year-old is keen for regular first-team football next season but German side Hamburg are reportedly leading the chase Celtic fans top a list showing how use of pyro devices at games has rocketed from five in 2016/17 to 79 the past season. Rangers, Hibs and Hearts also feature in the top four (The Sun) Charlie Mulgrew insists he will always be ready to represent Scotland despite a raft of call-offs from his fellow over-30s players. (Scotland on Sunday) Aberdeen could look to bring Tommie Hoban back to Pittodrie, after the former Dons loan defender was released by Watford (The Sun) Oli Burke says his first Scotland goal was one of the best feelings hes ever had. The sub fired home a late winner after Cyprus threatened to spoil Steve Clarkes debut (Scotland on Sunday) NK Osijek have been linked with Hibs striker Florian Kamberi. The Croatian side have enquired about the player's availability. (Edinburgh Evening News) The 12 best centre-backs in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership