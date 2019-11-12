Rangers eye January move for Aberdeen star if Ibrox ace leaves, Celtic learn of cut-price fee for transfer target, Pep Guardiola phones Hibs over manager's job, pair in running for Hearts role - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.
1. Rangers eye Ferguson
Rangers are considering a January move for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson if they decide to sell Glen Kamara. The Finnish international is wanted by several clubs south of the border. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen would be set for a windfall if Liverpool sign Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth in the January window. The Dons put a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the player's deal when he signed for the south coast club. (Scottish Sun)
Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City's terrific start to the Premier League campaign has justified his reasons for quitting Celtic, believing it was the best decision for everyone involved. (Daily Record)