A

Rangers eye January move for Aberdeen star if Ibrox ace leaves, Celtic learn of cut-price fee for transfer target, Pep Guardiola phones Hibs over manager's job, pair in running for Hearts role - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Rangers are considering a January move for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson if they decide to sell Glen Kamara. The Finnish international is wanted by several clubs south of the border. (Scottish Sun)

1. Rangers eye Ferguson

Rangers are considering a January move for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson if they decide to sell Glen Kamara. The Finnish international is wanted by several clubs south of the border. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Michael Stewart believes the Green Brigade "go too far" with their protests after chanting "stick your poppies up your a***" during the Remembrance weekend match against Motherwell. (Daily Record)

2. Green Brigade 'go too far'

Michael Stewart believes the Green Brigade "go too far" with their protests after chanting "stick your poppies up your a***" during the Remembrance weekend match against Motherwell. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Aberdeen would be set for a windfall if Liverpool sign Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth in the January window. The Dons put a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the player's deal when he signed for the south coast club. (Scottish Sun)

3. Aberdeen could get windfall

Aberdeen would be set for a windfall if Liverpool sign Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth in the January window. The Dons put a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the player's deal when he signed for the south coast club. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City's terrific start to the Premier League campaign has justified his reasons for quitting Celtic, believing it was the best decision for everyone involved. (Daily Record)

4. Rodgers feels justified in leaving

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City's terrific start to the Premier League campaign has justified his reasons for quitting Celtic, believing it was the best decision for everyone involved. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3