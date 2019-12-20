Rangers eye January bid for Kane, Celtic bid for £7m ace, SFA in VAR pursuit, King to leave Ibrox next month, Gers coach keen on Kilmarnock post - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers in Kane bid

Rangers could attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane next month after failing in a bid last summer. (Various)

Celtic 'may have to up offer for Sporar'

Celtic have reportedly already made an offer for Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar - but the Hoops could have to cough up £7 million to entice the 25-year-old to Celtic over clubs from Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. The Celts have, however, denied the claims from Slovan director Ivan Kmotrik. (Various)

Rangers set to seal signing of EPL striker

Rangers are understood to have opened talks with veteran striker Jermain Defoe with a view to securing a permanent deal for the on-loan Bournemouth man. Defoe is believed to be willing to take a hit in his pay packet to push the deal through. (Football Insider)

SFA in VAR probe

The Scottish FA will ask clubs to decide on the introduction of VAR in the new year after chief executive Ian Maxwell gave the green light for a study into the costs and benefits of implementing the system. (Daily Mail)

Manager confirms Celtic interest

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has confirmed Celtic and other clubs have scouted goalkeeper Joe Walsh. He said: “Celtic have been here, Everton have been here, overseas clubs, a couple of German clubs saying they are looking at our young goalkeeper. But there is a difference between looking and being prepared to come back and buy someone.” (The Sun)

Smith in rallying call to Hearts

Michael Smith warned his Hearts team-mates they must replicate the spirit and determination they showed against Celtic if they are to win tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table showdown with Hamilton Accies in Lanarkshire. (Evening News)

King to leave Ibrox?

Rangers are to hold talks with on-loan Leicester midfielder Andy King amid claims he is frustrated over a lack of first-team football at Ibrox. Speaking yesterday, Gerrard revealed a decision would be made in the coming days. (Glasgow Times)

Wolves join chase for Rangers kid

Wolves are interested in Rangers wonderkid Leon King, but may miss out on the 15-year-old's signature with Man City, Spurs and Liverpool among those monitoring the Scotland age-grade international. (Various)

Lovenkrands eyes Killie job

Rangers coach and former Ibrox attacker Peter Lovenkrands has reportedly applied for the vacant managerial post at Kilmarnock and is on a list of targets drawn up by Rugby Park chief James Fowler. (The Sun)

Bookies slash odds on Warnock to Killie

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on ex-Cardiff boss Neil Warnock becoming Kilmarnock manager. (The Herald)

Daz in selection worry

Fit-again Hibs defender Darren McGregor knows he faces a tough fight to win back his place in the Easter Road team as his four month long injury nightmare comes to an end. (Evening News)