'Rangers don't look that great', 'Ange's time will come' - Celtic fans react to derby loss at Ibrox

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@BhoysAnalytics: “Draw probably would have been a fair result. But if you’re not clinical you’ll get nothing in football. Edouard sitter and Kyogo at the end. Wrong choice every time. Squad needs likely 3-5 players still which I doubt we will get. No squad depth the real killer.”

@scully1888: “It's a long season. Let them enjoy it for now, will be all the sweeter when we win out in the end. We're still a work in progress and we had enough chances there to win. Keep the faith."

@Jocksbhoys: “Unlucky to come away with nothing. Huge improvement on last season though. It’s gonna be an interesting season.”

@_JoeMorgan: “Annoyed at the chances missed, but overall not worried. Ange's time will come.”

@DanielOliphant7: “Disappointed in the result but Ange is building something and it will take time. On another day we could have won that if we had taken our chances”

@tic_tac_tic: “Again, margins.. Bit of a perfect storm of... no away fans, trash key performances, no LB, set piece woes - strategically not getting at Mcrorie, yet still feel a bit hard done by. What I'd do for more defenders and a decent left winger...”

@NoNotThatDevlin: “Club really need to bring a left winger in next few days. Having Furuhashi left just to accommodate the Greek lad would be a massive, self defeating waste of his talent.”

@TheCynicWolf: “Can the ludicrous defence of this Celtic board and their handling of recruitment now stop?

- No sporting director/HoR

- Direct involvement by Desmond

- Squad weakened at centre-back, wings and central midfield, with two of starters today likely away soon

- No RB until this week.”

@sfcalcio: “Tricky one to analyse. The level of disappointment stems directly from how far AP has brought Celtic in a short space of time, but..what a wasted opportunity. You can't take the first 20 mins of a half off in a derby and not expect consequences. 7 derbies without a win is boggin'”

@danielneil1888: “Nothing to worry about still early in the season Kyogo should have been through the middle to start created 2 big chances but couldn’t finish. Rangers don’t look that great."

