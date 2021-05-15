Rangers' champagne delivery, Celtic on Hibs striker trail after "incredible" miss with English top scorer, Aberdeen seek defender, MLS wage-bill revealed: Scottish football rumour mill

SPFL rumour mill

Rangers title celebrations dominate the headlines – as does the Scottish Cup final arrangements which were thrown into disarray last night.

Here’s the headlines from Saturday, May 15, 2021….

Rangers captain James Tavernier has marked the team’s 55th title with specially engraved champagne bottles delivered to his team-mates and staff including Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard. (The Scottish Sun)

Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson is interesting Sunderland, but the defender has been offered a contract after talks with Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass following a successful loan spell. (Daily Record)

Celtic failing to sign 31-goal skybet Championship top scorer Ivan Toney is an “incredible” miss says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton (The Scotsman)

Scotland international Johnny Russell’s annual salary in the MLS has topped £1m and Celtic misfit Patryk Klimala earning £800,000 a year after the league revealed the wages paid to players across the game in USA (Daily Record)

Callum Davidson is facing a nervous wait over his side’s coronavirus-affected players, and who will be available for selection at next weekend’s Scottish Cup final (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet HAS been watched by Celtic, John Kennedy has admitted – as the club scouts across Scotland for new recruits. The Hoops were linked with a £7m double-move for Nisbet and Aaron Hickey earlier this week. (The Scotsman)