Rangers braced for £10m bid, Celtic open transfer talks with £5m defender, Hibs striker given time off - Scottish football rumour mill

Thursday's Scottish football gossip and transfer rumours.

Morelos bid

Porto are preparing to launch a £10m transfer bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after their Uefa financial fair play sanctions ended. The Colombian is currently in Brazil on international duty for the Copa America, but his agent Michael Groman was in Portugal last week – The Scottish Sun

Celtic swoop

Celtic are stepping up their bid for £5million defender Mario Vuskovic following the arrival of new boss Ange Postecoglou. The 19-year-old Hajduk Split starlet has been watched by Parkhead scouts and talks have now started with the Croatian club. The Hoops could face competition with Torino also interested – The Scottish Sun

Hickey move

Celtic are planning a £3million move for long-term target Aaron Hickey as a replacement for Diego Laxalt, who has returned to AC Milan following his loan spell. The former Hearts youth grew up supporting the club and spent time in their youth system, and was linked with a move last summer before opting to join Bologna – Daily Record

Gilmour absence

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has insists the organisation did all it could to prevent Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour s positive Covid-19 test. The Chelsea midfielder was missing as Scotland were eliminated from Euro 2020 after the 3-1 defeat left Steve Clarke’s side bottom of Group D – The Scotsman

Rangers interest

Could Billy Gilmour feature in the Scottish Premiership next season? Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will attempt to bring the former Rangers youth back to Ibrox next season if Chelsea agree to let the Scotland youngster leave Stamford Bridge on loan – Daily Record

Nisbet rest

Kevin Nisbet will be given an extra few days off before reporting back for Hibs for pre-season training following his involvement in Euro 2020. The rest of the Easter Road squad are due to return on Monday as they prepare for European football on July 22. There remains uncertainty about the 24-year-old Scotland striker’s future, with crunch talks anticipated ahead of him rejoining the group – Edinburgh Evening News