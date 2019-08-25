Rangers boss drops transfer bombshell, reason for Celtic target's absence, Hibs boss explains Scott Allan substitution, Celtic may have 'made a mistake' selling striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and St Mirren.
1. Hecky warns players
Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has warned his players they'll have to learn to deal with the expectations of the Easter Road support after watching his side lose a last minute equaliser to St Johnstone. (Evening News)
Steven Gerrard is steeling himself for a bid for one of his main players in the closing days of the transfer window. And the Rangers manager concedes he cannot be certain that the Ibrox board will repel all offers. (Scotland on Sunday)
Angelo Alessio insists Greg Taylor's absence against Aberdeen was down to injury and nothing to do with interest from Celtic. The Killie boss wants to add to his squad and not lose any of his players. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)
St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is the best stopper in the Scottish Premiership, according to his manager Jim Goodwin, who is hopeful of fending off interest this transfer window. (Scotland on Sunday)