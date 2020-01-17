Rangers and Hibs hit with a raft of disciplinary charges

Rangers have been issued with two notices of complaint by the Scottish FA for the touchline conduct of their coaching staff during matches against Hibs and Celtic last month.

Individual charges have also been made against Rangers first team coach Michael Beale and technical coach Tom Culshaw for their part in the incidents.

Tempers fray during the Hibs v Rangers match last month, with Easter Road coach John Potter in the thick of it. Picture: SNS

Hibs have also received a notice of complaint for their behaviour during the 3-0 defeat by Rangers at Easter Road on 20 December, with assistant manager John Potter also facing an individual charge.

All five cases are scheduled to be heard at disciplinary tribunal hearings at Hampden on 6 February.

It has also emerged that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was issued with a third yellow card for his cut-throat gesture as he walked up the tunnel after being sent off for two bookings in the Old Firm match at Celtic Park on 29 December.

No further individual action is expected to be taken against the Colombian international by the Scottish FA compliance officer, although both his conduct and the goal celebration of team-mate Ryan Kent, who appeared to mimic the firing of a gun, could be considered as part of the wider charge against the club.

Rangers coach Tom Culshaw is red carded against Hibs. Picture: SNS

Beale was sent off for his reaction to Morelos’ dismissal in his team’s 2-1 victory, the Rangers coach also attempting to confront Celtic assistant-manager John Kennedy before making his way up the tunnel.

In the touchline fracas at Easter Road nine days earlier, the Rangers’ coaching staff were incensed by the foul committed by Hibs defender Ryan Porteous on full-back Borna Barisic which earned a straight red card. Potter and Culshaw were both sent off after the match officials calmed the situation.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard later admitted he had reflected with a degree of regret on his own part in the bust-up

“I’ve had a word with myself about it,” said Gerrard. “It’s an emotional game. We love the game, we love getting results and we love representing this club.

“So things are going to happen in the heat of the moment and you are going to react. But it can’t be a regular thing because it’s not good for the image of the game.

“We are not always going to get it right but I think there was a realisation pretty quickly from myself and my staff that we need to look at ourselves and make sure it’s not a regular thing.

“Both sets of staff knew pretty quickly after the game that it wasn’t right, especially in front of the cameras.”