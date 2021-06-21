Rangers and Celtic signing blow, EPL side join Ryan Christie race, offer rejected for Dundee United ace, manager makes Glen Kamara transfer admission - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Monday's SPFL transfer news from around the SPFL. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Managers up and down the country are getting their squad in shape, both in terms of fitness and signings. They do so very much in the background to Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign which continues on Tuesday night against Croatia as Steve Clarke’s men search for the win which could see the country reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Before then, three games this evening could have a bearing on Scotland's hopes.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

United reject Siegrist deal

Dundee United have knocked back a six-figure bid from English League One side Ipswich Town for Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss goalkeeper could exit this summer after an impressive season between the sticks at Tannadice last season. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Celtic is in the final year of his deal and unlikely to extend the contract. (Daily Record)

Finn boss on Kamara future

Finland manager Markku Kanerva has revealed he would like to see Glen Kamara play for a bigger club than Rangers. The midfielder has impressed for the Finns at Euro 2020 with typically composed performances. The 25-year-old has been linked with Watford who have reportedly “discussed extensively” whether to make an offer.

Kanerva said: "Hopefully he will continue his development, it would be nice to see him playing even at bigger clubs." (AFP)

Old Firm transfer blow

Celtic and Rangers have been dealt a transfer blow with the news centre-back Joseph Okumu has signed for Belgian side Gent for €3.5m. The Kenyan international moves from Swedish side Elfsborg where he was voted the league’s best defender last season. (Voetbalkrant)

Ex-Celt in shock link

Former Celtic loanee Jonjoe Kenny is a surprise target for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is possibly on the hunt for a right-back and the Everton defender is one target under consideration. The 24-year-old played 16 times for Celtic last season. (Daily Mail)

Celtic to offer star new deal

Celtic have taken up the extra year on Anthony Ralston’s deal, tying him down for the current season. The 22-year-old is the club’s only right-back currently. Ralston had been interesting clubs around Scotland. He featured just once last season. (Scottish Sun)

Panter to Dundee

Dundee are closing in on the potential signing of Corey Panter. The Luton Town defender will join training this week with a view to signing on loan. A versatile defender who can operate at left-back or centre-back, Panter has just signed a new deal with the Hatters. (Various)

Christie wanted

Celtic star Ryan Christie is interesting two Ligue 1 clubs, while Leicester City have also joined the race. The attacking midfielder is in the peculiar position of having his contract expire midway through this season. The Scotland international is able to discuss a possible pre-contract agreement from this summer. Monaco and Nice are the two French clubs reportedly keen on Christie. (Various)

Celtic keen on £1.6m-rated ace