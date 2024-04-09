Rangers and Celtic shatter five-year record as Neil Doncaster and Sky Sports have say on feat

Sunday’s derby at Ibrox had a peak audience of 1.44 million viewers
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:44 BST
 Comment

The latest Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic has set a new TV audience record for the SPFL era.

The Scottish Professional Football League has reported that more than 1.4 million views tuned in for Sunday’s 3-3 draw at Ibrox, with that figure the highest for a Scottish league match since the SPFL formed in 2013. The audience numbers include those watching across all of Sky’s platforms. Viewership peaked at 1.44 million, which overtakes the previous audience record when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

“It’s fantastic news to see record viewing numbers for Sunday’s big match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox,” said Neil Doncaster, the chief executive of the SPFL. “These figures demonstrate both the huge interest in this renowned fixture, as well as the increased appeal of our game across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

Rangers and Celtic drew 3-3 in a gripping Old Firm derby at Ibrox.Rangers and Celtic drew 3-3 in a gripping Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
“The game itself certainly didn’t disappoint, and was hugely exciting for all supporters who tuned in. It promises to be a really dramatic end to the season, with even more big games to watch live on Sky Sports in the coming weeks, and I know the SPFL will continue to deliver the drama and excitement that our league is renowned for.”

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football, said: “It's great to see the excitement of the title race translate into a record audience for us at Sky Sports. It was a dramatic game and underlines the quality of the product on the pitch, which we are committed to continue growing alongside our partners at the SPFL. We're looking forward to bringing fans the closing stages of the season and the final Old Firm game, post-split.”

