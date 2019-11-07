Rangers and Celtic eye Championship duo, Celtic to offer £25k-a-week deal to 21yo, Albania call for Hibs ace, Aberdeen man on Stoke radar - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Aberdeen, Dundee United, Dunfermline, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up Hearts pair Glenn Whelan and Michael Smith are battling to be fit for Saturdays bottom-of-the-table showdown with St Mirren at Tynecastle. (Evening News) Celtic could run the rule over Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland and are reportedly compiling a dossier on the former Aberdeen youngster ahead of the January transfer window. (Football Insider) Celtic are set to offer Kristoffer Ajer a new deal after James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Bain extended their contracts. (Various) Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed Hoops chief Peter Lawwell tried to encourage the sale of Kieran Tierney for 10 million in 2016 - during Rodgers' first week at the club. (Daily Record) Rangers are understood to be keeping tabs on Dunfermline ace Kevin Nisbet. Reports suggest the ten-goal Pars striker will be scouted by the Ibrox side in the coming months. (Football Insider) Hearts caretaker manager Austin MacPhee has taken his players to St Andrews to prepare for what he views as a "cup final" at home to St Mirren with the two sides equal on points at the foot of the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman) Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos has revealed he was wanted by French side Bordeaux, telling Colombian media the interest came to nothing. (Antena2) Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is understood to be one of the leading candidates for the vacant Stoke City manager's job, along with Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Daily Record) Hibs forward Florian Kamberi is set to be called up by Albania for their Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month. (Evening News) Neil Lennon has revealed four players - Boli Bolingoli, Tom Rogic, Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston - have not travelled to Italy with the Celtic squad. (Various) Rangers 'risk repeat of 2012 financial chaos within two years if Dave King walks away', expert warns 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.