Rangers and Celtic could boost Carabao Cup in England and "breathe new life" into competition, says Ibrox director

Rangers vice-chairman John Bennett. (Picture: SNS)

The Ibrox director was discussing a potential and hypothetical scenario involving the Old Firm – and some select Scottish clubs – competing in England’s Carabao cup competition, following rumours of a British Superleague being touted to include the SPFL’s top two.

He is sure the attraction would be there, both for the Scottish teams and especially their fans – and also the organisers of the league cup competition which regularly plays third-fiddle to the FA Cup, and Premier League or Championship.

Entrants from north of the border could breath “new life” into the tournament, he told The Price of Football podcast: "There have been talks before of a north Atlantic league, and then there’s the holy grail, some might say, of the English Premier League.

John Bennett of Rangers. (Picture: SNS)

"But I think the Carabao Cup would be very interesting for the Old Firm to be invited into, and also to participate in, because I think of the colour, fans, the excitement it would bring. I actually think of the attraction it would bring to broadcasters.

"I'm not sure it's limited to the Old Firm. Could it be an invitation that's extended to, say, the top four clubs in any given season from the Scottish Premiership?

"I think that's something we should explore, I'm keen to explore and I think it's something the English Football League should explore.

"Forecasting is always a dangerous game but I'll give you this forecast – we would sell out our away allocation, no problem."