Rangers 'acting like spoiled little brats' as ex-Celtic star accuses Ibrox side of 'embarrassing' SPFL

Ex-Celtic hero Charlie Nicholas has accused Rangers of acting like “spoiled little brats” so far in the 2021/22 season following their historic title win.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:30 am
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:30 am
Charlie Nicholas, former Celtic star and Sky Sports pundit, has hit out at Rangers over their conduct. Picture: SNS
The Ibrox side, who sit top of the Premiership table despite dropping points in two of their six games, have been involved in a number of off-field spats.

The latest came last week when ex-Celtic stars Neil Lennon and Chris Sutton were denied entry into Ibrox for the Europa League clash with Lyon for “security reasons”.

Other quarrels include the charging of £25,000 for media access, an ongoing dispute with the SPFL over league sponsors cinch, and MD Stewart Robertson taking aim at Neil Doncaster and co over the TV deal with Sky Sports.

Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column: "Steven Gerrard said when Rangers won the Premiership title last season his club would stay humble. Well, they’ve failed. There’s not one single ounce of humility in that Ibrox boardroom right now.

"Rangers are coming across like spoiled little brats and their behaviour has been an absolute embarrassment.

"Last week ex-Celtic men Neil Lennon and Chris Sutton were denied the chance to broadcast from inside Ibrox because the BT Sports pundits were deemed a ‘security risk’.

"This pathetic excuse comes hot on the heels of Rangers wanting money from the mainstream media to cover games and press conferences at Ibrox.

"And let’s not forget Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson blasting the SPFL’s five-year deal with Sky Sports – saying the game had been massively undersold – and the club currently being at loggerheads with football bosses over the cinch sponsorship deal."

