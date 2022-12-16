Yet judging by the Australian’s account of the scenario that led to him being presented as the good Samaritan to a commuter in such a pickle near the club’s Lennoxtown base on Friday, that appears to have been the case. As he explained. “The weather was terrible and, to be fair, there was a young lady and a couple of nice young men who were out there helping another stranded motorist. I think I was there for motivation. They couldn’t stop while I was there and that’s one area I can help in.
“I wouldn’t be any good chasing down anyone, but I just did my bit. It’s tricky driving in these conditions, so I was happy to help out. It’s not stuff I would have thought about it [going to training]. If I did, I wouldn’t be running around in my Celtic tracksuit pushing cars around the place…That’s just life. We all live life. We are human beings and, if we can be kind to one another, that makes the world a better place.”