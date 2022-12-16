Yet judging by the Australian’s account of the scenario that led to him being presented as the good Samaritan to a commuter in such a pickle near the club’s Lennoxtown base on Friday, that appears to have been the case. As he explained. “The weather was terrible and, to be fair, there was a young lady and a couple of nice young men who were out there helping another stranded motorist. I think I was there for motivation. They couldn’t stop while I was there and that’s one area I can help in.