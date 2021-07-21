PSV win clash of Celtic and St Johnstone potential opponents in Champions League qualifier

PSV's Israeli forward Eran Zahavi fights for the ball with Galatasaray's Turkish midfielder Aytac Kara (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
The game interests two Scottish teams with the winners to meet either Celtic or FC Midtjylland in the Champions League third qualifying round. An Eran Zahavi hat-trick and Mario Goetze double placed the Dutch side in pole position to progress.
That means St Johnstone could be heading to Istanbul next month, unless the Turkish side can perform an unlikely turnaround in the second leg at the Turk-Telekom Stadium next week.
