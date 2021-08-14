£7m target wants to join Celtic but rival club sit in pole position, claims agent

Thomas Henry is a target of Celtic. Picture: Getty

The Hoops are reportedly in negotiations with Belgian side Leuven over a deal for the striker, who is reportedly valued at £7 million.

However, fellow Belgian outfit Gent are also looking to prize the Frenchman away and have already agreed a fee with Leuven.

Paul Tait, Henry’s UK representative, has revealed Celtic are the player’s first choice, but he will end up signing for Gent unless Celtic can match the valuation.

He told Football Insider: “Thomas’ preference is to join Celtic if they can agree a fee with Leuven. Gent have agreed a fee with Leuven and they are in pole position to land Thomas.”

Something of a late bloomer, Henry has struck 39 league goals since joining Leuven from Tubize-Braine in 2019. Before his venture into Belgian football, Henry played almost exclusively in the French lower leagues.

