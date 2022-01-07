£2m Celtic star wanted in MLS as Ange Postecoglou trims squad

Ismaila Soro is expected to leave Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The midfielder has been a squad player under Ange Postecoglou, featuring 17 times but starting just six of those games.

Since joining in a £2million deal from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda in the 2020 January transfer window he has struggled to hold down a regular spot.

A chance of a starting berth decreased further with the addition of diminutive Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

Teams in MLS are now looking at offering him an escape.

The Scottish Sun reports New York Red Bulls are the club at the front of the line, while there is also interest from Israel with the player’s previous in the country.

With the arrival of the trio from the J-League at the start of the window, Postecoglou’s squad increased to 35.

Since then, Ewan Henderson has moved to Hibs, while Liam Shaw is on the verge of a loan switch to Motherwell with further departures expected.

