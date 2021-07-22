£1m bid for Rangers star, Celtic set transfer priority, Ibrox target unhappy with £8m-£10m price tag, St Johnstone Euro headache - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

The Scottish football transfer market will likely gather pace in the coming days and weeks. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

For a number of reasons the transfer market has been relatively slow for some Scottish clubs. Circumstances such as Covid-19, Euro 2020 and the English market taking time to warm up.

There could be a flurry of activity across the next week in preparation for the league campaign.

Supporter logic

Rangers are believed to be unhappy with the decision of Glasgow City Council who have given Celtic the green light to host 18,500 fans for a friendly with West Ham United on Saturday, two hours after 8,500 fans will be at Ibrox to watch a friendly with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Scottish champions can’t understand the logic behind the decision. Rangers will then welcome 12,500 supporters for the friendly with Real Madrid on Sunday. (Daily Record)

£8m-£10m price tag bemuses Ibrox target

Rangers target Joey Veerman has hit out at the “crazy” valuation his club Heerenveen have placed on him. The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox, while Italian side Hellas Verona have had a £5m bid rejected. The player can’t understand the £8m-£10m price tag.

He said: “I think the Italians made a very reasonable offer, but when I hear what Heerenveen are asking, it becomes a very difficult story. After a corona year with empty stadiums, the money is pretty much gone everywhere so I don't think this makes any sense.” (Scottish Sun)

Saints Euro headache

St Johnstone could have to play both legs of their Europa League qualifier at a neutral venue. The Saints will likely face Turkish giants Galatasaray after they were thumped 5-1 by PSV in a Champions League qualifier first leg. Due to the coronavirus situation in Turkey both games could be moved and Saints would have to cough up a five-figure fee to host what would be their home game. (Courier)

Kennedy bid

West Ham Untied have returned with a third bid for Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy. The Hammers are keen to land the 19-year-old who only signed a contract extension earlier this year. It is expected he will go on loan to Dunfermline Athletic but the Premier League club could tempt Rangers’ hand with a deal worth over a million after six-figure offers were rejected. (Football Insider)

Celtic priority

Ange Postecoglou is hoping to land a right-back to bolster his Celtic squad with George Baldock the key target. The Parkhead side added centre-back Carl Starfelt who could feature in the cinch Premiership opener against Hearts. More reinforcements are expected to follow. Celtic are trying to do a deal with Sheffield United, while Sacha Boey and Nathan Byrne are other options. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger set for loan