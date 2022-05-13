'Proved correct': Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis reflects on his explosive Rangers comments

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis helped guide them to the title with his goals.

The Greek striker caused a stooshie with his contention Celtic were better in every department than Rangers and would go on to win the league only days after the 3-0 win at home to their bitter rivals in February. The comments later prompted a riposte from Rangers’ Ryan Jack, who accused Giakoumakis of speaking in a manner he “didn’t get”, and that the opponent had been “disrespectful” to an Ibrox side then defending a crown claimed without losing a single game the previous season. But the forward, who netted in the 1-1 draw away to Dundee United on Wednesday that officially took Celtic over the line, maintains he wasn’t seeking to cause upset in talking up his own team’s abilities and prospects.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been proved correct – thank God!” said Giakoumakis. “I just said we would be champions because I felt we were the best team and playing the best football. It was about believing in my team and nothing else. I was being honest. I wasn’t trying to pick a fight with anyone – it was what I believed.”