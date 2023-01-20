'Progress' - Ange Postecoglou delivers major update on Celtic comings and goings

The Scottish champions are reportedly closing in on a deal for 21-year-old South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from K-League side Suwon Bluewings, having also shown an interest in his international colleague Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
When asked for an update ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Morton, Postecoglou said: “At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet. Obviously we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days.”
Giorgos Giakoumakis looks poised to depart the club after receiving an offer from J-League side Uwara Red Diamonds amid strong interest from elsewhere.
When asked if the Greek striker will still be a Celtic player by the end of January, Postecoglou said: “Until I know or hear otherwise, I expect them all to be Celtic players but there has been progress with all those kinds of issues. I guess over the next few days we will see how it all plays out.”