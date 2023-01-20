'Progress' - Ange Postecoglou delivers major update on Celtic comings and goings

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed progress has been made in the transfer market with further developments expected in the coming days.

The Scottish champions are reportedly closing in on a deal for 21-year-old South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from K-League side Suwon Bluewings, having also shown an interest in his international colleague Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

When asked for an update ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Morton, Postecoglou said: “At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet. Obviously we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis looks poised to depart the club after receiving an offer from J-League side Uwara Red Diamonds amid strong interest from elsewhere.

Ange Postecoglou expects movement in and out of Celtic in the coming days. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)