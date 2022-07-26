'Premiership trophy will remain at Parkhead' - Two reasons given why Celtic will triumph over Rangers

Celtic start the season as favourites ahead of rivals Rangers with the league campaign getting underway this week as the latter travel to Livingston and former host Aberdeen.

The Parkhead side won the title by four points in Postecoglou’s first campaign.

Both have been active in the transfer window but Nicholas reckons his former side’s strength in depth and goalkeeping options will be the difference.

Celtic have added Benjamin Siegrist, who impressed with Dundee United, to compete with Joe Hart, while Rangers handed new deals to Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor.

"I think Celtic’s squad is stronger,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column. “Rangers have some good young players coming through but they are unknown and we will need to see how they develop.

"I said at the end of last season that I felt Rangers needed seven signings.

"They are now on the verge of that and van Bronckhorst shared my view and knew what the problem was.

Celtic have been tipped to retain the tile. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"When they get Ridvan Yilmaz in from Besiktas, the Rangers manager has said that will be his final signing.

"I still think he has business to be done.

"I think they can cover as many positions as Celtic although their bench isn’t as strong.