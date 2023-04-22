The Premiership now splits into two after this weekend’s action with the final three teams confirmed following the five Saturday matches.

Which teams are in the top six?

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen had already confirmed their spots coming into the weekend. They were joined early on Saturday afternoon by Hearts who thumped bottom-of-the-table Ross County 6-1 at Tynecastle Park. It was then between St Mirren, Hibs and Livingston, sitting fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, for the final two spots. None of the three teams won. Due to Livi’s 2-0 loss at Dundee United, St Mirren and Hibs secured their spot. The Buddies fell to defeat at home to Kilmarnock, while Hibs drew at St Johnstone.

Which teams are in the bottom six?

Livi have had to settle for a place outside the top six after winning just twice in their last nine. They will join Motherwell, St Johnstone, Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

When will post-split fixtures be announced?

In a statement at the end of March the SPFL revealed: “Post-split fixtures and TV selections are likely to be published in the week commencing Monday, April 24.”

What dates will the post-split fixtures be played?

St MIrren secured their place in the Premiership top six despite a 2-0 loss at home to Kilmarnock. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

The Premiership will take a break following the conclusion of this weekend’s matches for the Scottish Cup semi-final matches at Hampden Park. There will then be four rounds of weekend fixtures with one round of midweek fixtures.

Rd 34 - May 6/7

Rd 35 - May 3/14

Rd 36 - May 20/21

Rd 37 – May 23/24 (midweek)

Rd 38 - May 27/28

The final weekend will see the top six fixtures played on Saturday, May 27 with all games kicking off at 12.30pm. The bottom six games will take place the following day with kick-off time to be decided.

What’s the European situation?

Scotland will once again have five teams in Europe. The Scottish champions, likely to be Celtic, will enter the Champions League group stages and Rangers the third qualifying round of the same tournament. Providing one of the Old Firm win the Scottish Cup, third place, currently Aberdeen, will go into the Europa League play-off and therefore assured of group stage football. Fourth and fifth enter Conference League qualifying rounds three and two respectively.

What's the relegation situation?