Premiership split: Possible outcomes, when Rangers v Celtic is announced, key dates, European situation

The Premiership splits into two after this weekend with the final round of pre-split fixtures taking place across Saturday and Sunday with three games which will determine the final spots in the top six.

Who is involved in the battle for a top-six spot?

Mathematically Hearts, who host bottom-of-the-table Ross County, can still drop into the bottom six but it would require St Mirren to pick up a point and wins for both Hibs and Livingston, the latter needing a 20-goal swing. Realistically it is two from St Mirren, Hibs and Livingston who sit fifth, sixth and seventh in the Premiership respectively.

Who is already in the top six and bottom six?

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen have officially secured their spots in the top half. Ross County, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, St Johnstone and Motherwell are in the bottom half.

What are the fixtures that matter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren welcome a Kilmarnock side with the worst away record in the league to Paisley with a sold-out home support behind them. Hibs are at St Johnstone and Livingston travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United.

What are the possible outcomes?

Hibs and Livingston are battling for a spot in the top six. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

St Mirren – The Buddies will secure their first ever top six finish since the introduction of the split with a win. A draw will also likely be enough as Stephen Robinson’s men have a two point advantage over Livingston and a superior goal difference of eight goals. They will drop out of the top six if they lose and both Hibs and Livi win.

Hibs – Like St Mirren, Lee Johnson’s men will ensure they are in the top half with a win in Perth. With a one-point advantage over Livi they only need to match the West Lothian side’s result in Dundee. Again, due to a far superior goal difference, they could even afford to lose to St Johnstone as long as Livingston only draw. They will drop into the bottom six if Livi win and they lose.

Livingston – David Martindale’s men will know they have to pick up three points at Tannadice due to their -17 goal difference.

When will post-split fixtures be announced?

In a statement at the end of March the SPFL revealed: “Post-split fixtures and TV selections are likely to be published in the week commencing Monday, April 24.”

What dates will the post-split fixtures be played?

The Premiership will take a break following the conclusion of this weekend’s matches for the Scottish Cup semi-final matches at Hampden Park. There will then be four rounds of weekend fixtures with one round of midweek fixtures.

Rd 34 - May 6/7

Rd 35 - May 3/14

Rd 36 - May 20/21

Rd 37 – May 23/24 (midweek)

Rd 38 - May 27/28

The final weekend will see the top six fixtures played on Saturday, May 27 with all games kicking off at 12.30pm. The bottom six games will take place the following day with kick-off time to be decided.

What’s the European situation?