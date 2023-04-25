Premiership split fixtures announced: Rangers v Celtic, Hearts v Aberdeen, relegation battle, key dates

Celtic will be able to clinch the Scottish Premiership title a week on Sunday when they face Hearts at Tynecastle Park after the SPFL confirmed the post-split fixtures.

Ange Postecoglou’s men extended their lead at the top over the weekend despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell, with Rangers losing 2-0 at Aberdeen. Celticneed three points to retain the league and could do so in front of the Sky Sports cameras in the Capital on May 7. The sixth and final Old Firm meeting of the season at Ibrox will take place the following weekend on Saturday, May 13 and will be broadcast live. Celtic will likely be presented with the trophy on the final weekend of the campaign. They are at home to Aberdeen on Saturday, May 27 with the match shown on Sky.

One of the biggest fixtures set to take place in the top six could also come at Tynecastle Park, when Hearts host Aberdeen, scheduled for May 20. The teams are duking it out for the coveted third spot which could bring European group stage football. The Dons currently hold a five-point lead over the men in maroon.

The final Edinburgh derby of the campaign between Hearts and Hibs is set for the last weekend of the season in Gorgie. Depending how results go, the rivals could be in competition for fourth place. Hibs’ home match with Rangers on May 21 will be broadcast live, as will Rangers v Hearts on May 24, the only midweek round of fixtures.

At the bottom of the table, four teams are involved in a relegation battle. Ross County are four points adrift in 12th after their 6-1 thumping at Hearts, while Dundee United and Kilmarnock picked up valuable wins, closing the gap on St Johnstone above them.

The Staggies begin with a home match against Livingston before travelling to Tannadice to face Dundee United. Jim Goodwin’s side start with a trip to St Johnstone where a big away crowd will be expected, while Kilmarnock are at Motherwell before they host Livingston. On the final day, Kilmarnock welcome Ross County to Rugby Park, Motherwell host Dundee United and Livingston are at St Johnstone.

The SPFL have managed to ensure all teams get 19 home games and 19 away matches. However, there have been some reversals. Hibs will host Rangers for the third time, while Aberdeen will go to Celtic Park for a third time but also play St Mirren at Pittodrie three times. In the bottom six, Dundee United are at Motherwell and St Johnstone are at Kilmarnock for a third time.

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We know there is always a great deal of interest around the publication of the post-split fixtures and I am pleased to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the final phase of the cinch Premiership season today. There is still so much to play for and it promises to be a hugely exciting run-in.

Aberdeen and Hearts are battling for third spot. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

“It’s a later finish to the season than normal because of the winter World Cup in Qatar so next season will begin a week later, with the group stage of the Viaplay Cup starting on July 15 and the 2023/24 League campaign getting under way on August 5.”

TOP SIX FIXTURES

Hibs v St Mirren – May 6

Hearts v Celtic – May 7 (2.15pm kick-off, Sky Sports)

Rangers v Aberdeen – May 7

Rangers v Celtic – May 13 (12.30pm ko, Sky Sports)

Aberdeen v Hibs – May 13

St Mirren v Hearts – May 13

Celtic v St Mirren – May 20

Hearts v Aberdeen – May 20

Hibs v Rangers – May 21 (12pm ko, Sky Sports)

Aberdeen v St Mirren – May 24

Hibs v Celtic – May 24

Rangers v Hearts – May 24 (7.45pm ko, Sky Sports)

Celtic v Aberdeen – May 27 (12.30pm ko, Sky Sports)

Hearts v Hibs – May 27

St Mirren v Rangers – May 27

BOTTOM SIX FIXTURES

Motherwell v Kilmarnock – May 6

Ross County v Livingston – May 6

St Johnstone v Dundee United – May 6

Dundee United v Ross County – May 13

Kilmarnock v Livingston – May 13

St Johnstone v Motherwell – May 13

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone – May 20

Livingston v Dundee United – May 20

Motherwell Ross County – May 20

Dundee United v Kilmarnock – May 24

Livingston v Motherwell – May 24

Ross County v St Johnstone – May 24

Kilmarnock v Ross County – May 28

Motherwell v Dundee United – May 28