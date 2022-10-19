Premier Sports Cup semi-finals: How to watch the draw, TV channel, live stream, semi-final dates

Kilmarnock have already booked their place in the hat after a 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Rugby Park on Tuesday with another three sides set to join them as Rangers take on Dundee at Ibrox, holders Celtic face Motherwell at Fir Park, and Aberdeen host Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

The ties will all be concluded on the night with extra-time and penalties required in the event of a draw.

When is the semi-final draw? Is it on TV?

The Premier Sports Cup trophy pictured during Kilmarnock's quarter-final win over Dundee United at Rugby Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The draw for the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup will take place on Wednesday evening.

It will be broadcast live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Rangers v Dundee at Ibrox, kick-off 8.15pm.

If the match is settled after 90 minutes the draw will take place at approximately 10pm.

Should extra-time and penalties be required the draw will likely be delayed until around 10.40pm.

Premier Sports are also showing live coverage of the Motherwell v Celtic match, which starts at 6.15pm.

Subscribers can watch all the action on TV channel Premier Sports 1 or via live stream at premierplayer.tv.

When are the semi-finals taking place?