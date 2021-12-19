Premier Sports Cup final: Player ratings as Kyogo stars for Celtic

Celtic’s David Turnbull lifts the Premier Sports Cup Trophy as Celtic celebrate. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Joe Hart: Decent save at end when blocking from Newell. Might have done better with the corner at Hanlon’s goal. 6

Greg Taylor: Still working his way back to fitness but got forward and put in a couple of dangerous crosses. Replaced by Anthony Ralston after 73 minutes. 6

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Starfelt: Seemed involved in many of the major incidents, not always in a good way. Gave away the corner for Hibs’ goal with a sloppy header. Should have scored himself in the second half but headed wide. Might have conceded a penalty near end. 6

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Unfussy as ever. Gives the ball to creative players and sticks to doing his job. Didn’t have too much to cope with though Hibs did start asking more questions in the second half. 7

Josip Juranovic: Booked in first half for a knowing foul on Boyle as the Hibs winger was embarking on a run and changed sides to left back when Ralston came on for Taylor. Fired a free kick just over in the first half. 6

Liel Abada: Was taken out early on by Stevenson but recovered to keep Hibs on their toes and was dunted from behind by Hanlon for the free kick from which Celtic sourced their winner. Might have taken on his man more. 5

Tom Rogic: Quick-thinking led to Kyogo’s second goal via a swiftly taken free-kick. Was always a danger when driving at the Hibs defence, particularly in the first half. Played the whole 90 minutes and did not wilt. 7

David Turnbull: Afternoon was cut short after just 25 minutes when he sustained a hamstring injury. Had just set up Starfelt from a corner. 3

Callum McGregor: Another superb display from the skipper. Kept on going for 90 plus minutes. Always on hand to take a pass from a teammate and he delivered a fine ball for Kyogo's first. 8

Mikey Johnston: A perhaps surprise starter but he caught the eye in the opening half and gave Paul McGinn a torrid time down Celtic’s left. Tired in the second and replaced by Scales with seven minutes left. 6

Kyogo Furuhashi: Not for nothing will this be known as the Furuhashi final. Wrote his name across the game with two sublime finishes. His display was more commendable considering he had missed the previous two games with a hamstring strain. 9

Subs:

Nir Bitton: On for Turnbull. Came on after 26 minutes and fitted right in. 6

Owen Moffat: On for Kyogo and replaced the man of the moment with seven minutes left but with little time to make an impact. The Celtic fan will remember the day forever. 2

Liam Scales: On for Johnston. Again, came on for the last seven minutes and with little time to play himself in. 2

Anthony Ralston: On for Taylor. Came on at right back with Juranovic going to left back. Surprising he was left out of the starting line-up. 3