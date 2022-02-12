Celtic's Ange Postecoglou on the 'magic and calamity' of the Scottish Cup as he recalls Tom Rogic's 2017 winner

However, the manager received a bruising introduction to the competition last month. Injuries to Callum McGregor and Yosuke Ideguchi marred Celtic’s progress past League One Alloa and now they face Championship side Raith Rovers for a place in the quarter finals.

They could count for the calamity in Postecoglou’s theory that “it either takes a piece of magic or a calamity for the trophy to be won” and he’s now looking for the magic, the kind he witnessed while Australia manager when one of his Socceroos fired the Hampden winner in 2017.

“I can’t remember where I was in 2017! I still had other things going on in my life!

Celtic's Tom Rogic celebrates his late winner against Aberdeen in 2017. (Picture: SNS / Craig Williamson)

“But I do remember that goal. Tommy has a magnificent legacy already at this club and he’s scored a lot of iconic goals like that one.

“That’s the beauty of cup finals, it’s why I’ve always loved them. Because there’s always a story or an incident that comes out of it.

“It either takes a piece of magic or a calamity for the trophy to be won. That was one of those games.

“The Scottish Cup final and FA Cup final were always big events down under in terms of people watching those games.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has already won the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Because they always book-end the season before the break. They’re great occasions

“It’s one of those competitions that even from afar, the Scottish Cup final is one you watched from the other side of the world.

“I’ve always known the significance of that event. So yeah, it’s another competition I want to be successful in.”

With the Premier Sports Cup already banked – Postecoglou is keen to advance in every competition, whether it be the Premiership, Thursday’s Europa Conference League first leg knock-out against Bodo-Glimt or Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash against Raith.

“There’s still a bit to go before we start thinking about [the final] because you have to go through the stages.

“And in any cup tournament, you have to be ready and on it, irrespective of the opposition or what league they’re in.

“We have to be ready for the challenge,” he added.