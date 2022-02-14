Ange Postecoglou reveals Celtic transfer market approach, 'absolute clarity' and Kyogo Furuhashi key

But while others indulge in retail therapy, the Celtic manager is in the Parkhead dug-out where he has no time, nor interest, in window shopping.

Dealing in last month’s transfer window decisively he drafted in Daizen Madea, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi at the start of January, certain of what he wanted, needed, and where from.

It’s that approach that helped Hatate burst onto the scene and Maeda quickly find the net as part of Celtic’s system – just as Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi did at the start of the season, and Postecoglou explained, it’s not down to luck.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“It comes to me having a real clear idea of how you want the game to be played,” he explained.

“I’ve often said I could go into a shop with my wife, and I’ve got no idea, but she’ll know exactly what to pick and buy.

“When I go looking for players I’m the same. I’ve got a real clear idea.

"When I see what I want I picture them in my team and when they fit that picture most of the time it works.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi has been a signing success for Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It comes back to the first thing, I have absolute clarity about how I want my team to play – what quality each player should have in each position. That should make it easier for the players as well because they’ve already got some of the things I’m looking for so their adjustment period becomes quicker.

“The players I’ve brought in have hit the ground running and people ask why so quickly?

"It’s because I already know they’ve go the attributes I’m looking for and the rest is just understanding the gameplan.”

That two of the most successful components of Postecoglou’s side came from his old trading post in the J-League was also crucial in his decision making – he found the right players for the right fit, rather than squeeze them into something unsuitable.

"I knew that getting the right players was going to be the first critical part of what I am trying to create and how I will be judged in history.

"If I signed players that didn't fit, it was going to be hard. I wanted to make sure the players fitted the ideology of the team I wanted us to be.

"You can't have square pegs in round holes.

"It's not just about getting talented footballers, it's about getting people who fit into my football.

"A key one was Kyogo Furuhashi, who I knew from Japan.

"My team played against his and I watched him close up. I knew he had all the ingredients to be a success over here.

"As an individual player, but also because of the talent he had fitting into my team."

Postecoglou will trawl the globe for the right player too. He’s recruited from England, Japan, Poland, Israel and Russia and hasn’t ruled out any other markets – but only if they house the right player.

He added: “If anyone does stand out, it's not just about giving them opportunities, they have to be the right fit so they can come over and be successful.”