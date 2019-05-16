Porto to return for Celtic's Olivier Ntcham - but will they offer £14m?

Celtic could find themselves weighing up an offer from Porto for Olivier Ntcham.

The Portuguese giants are eyeing up a return for the French midfielder, according to the Scottish Sun.

Olivier Ntcham in action against Rangers. Picture: SNS

Ntcham was a key target for Sergio Conceicao in January, the club willing to part with £14million for the player. but Celtic rebuffed any efforts to prise the 23-year-old from Parkhead.

He was signed by the club for around £4.5million from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and impressed in his debut season under Brendan Rodgers.

Ntcham looked like a fine discovery and someone who would net the club a large windfall but Celtic were not keen to lose him after only one 18 months.

However, it is unlikely Porto will part with £14million for the player now following a disappointing campaign, Ntcham starting just 15 league games.

Despite an imperious performance in the first Old Firm derby of the term, netting the only goal, the former Genoa star has been an inconsistent presence, his sending off in the next outing against St Mirren best summing up his season.

The player's current market value is at a career high of £3.60million, well below what Celtic paid for him.