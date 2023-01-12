Popular ex-Celtic ace cautions Josip Juranovic over Newcastle United link and reveals incredulity at Monza fee

Former Celtic midfielder Si Ferry admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle United came in for Josip Juranovic – but cautioned the player over making a move to the Magpies.

The Croatian full-back could leave the Scottish champions this move after an impressive showing at the World Cup, helping his country beat Brazil to reach the semi-final. The 26-year-old has since been linked with teams in England, Spain and Italy.

One of the latest was with Serie A newcomers Monza, a link which saw Ferry go “mental” on the popular Open Goal podcast with a £7million fee touted. “You can't leave Celtic after a brilliant World Cup to go to Monza,” he said, speaking to Grosvenor Sport.

However, Ferry also expressed concern about any move to Newcastle United who are flying under the management of Eddie Howe due to the presence of Kieran Trippier.

"In terms of Newcastle, playing in front of 50,000 people in the Premier League every week makes more sense to me,” he said. “Celtic fans would be more understanding if he went to Newcastle. Eddie Howe is a similar type of coach to Ange Postecoglou. He wants to improve players, play a certain style of football - and attacking football - which would suit Juranovic.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Newcastle came in for him, but you do have to consider whether it would be a wise move. I've seen Newcastle play this season and Kieran Trippier is their best player by a mile, so does he want to go to Newcastle and sit and watch Kieran every week? It'll be interesting to see where he goes.”

