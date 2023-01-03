Police probe Rangers v Celtic incidents as Greg Taylor and physio 'targeted by metal object' - statement made

Celtic player Greg Taylor and one of the club’s physios were targeted by a ‘metal object’, believed to be a bottle opener, as the defender received treatment for an injury, with the club informing match officials of the incident. There were also reports of supporters in the away end being pelted with objects, with one fan allegedly being struck by a bottle, while there was disruption to a minute’s silence and offensive chants. The match finished 2-2 after a late equaliser by Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi.